Tom Holland was a child actor turned into a Hollywood rising star, especially after starring in Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spider-Man movies. He also appeared in other films such as Uncharted and The Impossible. Holland is also a onetime BAFTA Award winner. With Holland's rise to prominence, have you ever wondered how an actor like him lives? Well, this article features Tom Holland's $1.25 million home in Berkley Hills, Calif., that he's put up for sale.

Although he hails all the way from London, Holland does most of his work in Hollywood. As a result, it isn't a surprise that he picked up a Berkley Hills home.

However, around the time Holland appeared in Avengers: Infinity War, not only did his character Spider-Man turn to dust, but he also decided to let go of his Berkley Hills estate. In 2018, Holland listed the property in the market with an asking price of $1.25 million.

Here are some photos of Tom Holland's $1.25 million home in Berkley Hills.

Photos courtesy of: Dwell

Originally completed in 1964, the home has gone through several changes over the last nearly six decades. Holland's former home encompasses 2,395 square feet of living space. It includes four bedrooms.

The Berkley Hills estate features a living room, a modern kitchen, a dining area, a media room, an office, and a master bedroom with its own fireplace and dressing home. Moreover, among the amenities, it's the master bedroom that stands out the most as it features glass ceilings and glass walls to allow the residents to enjoy spectacular views of the bay.

Although the indoors are great, Holland probably didn't have much problems getting some fresh air when he lived in the Berkley Hills abode. Outside the home, the backyard features plenty of green spaces filled with grass, fruit trees, and etc. Furthermore, the compound also includes a chicken coop.

Holland is one of the rising stars of Hollywood. As a result, he can certainly afford to live a decent home like this one. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Holland has a net worth of around $25 million.

Although Holland is letting go of his Berkley Hills home, he can always afford to buy a new one. While there were rumors of Holland reportedly buying a home with girlfriend Zendaya, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star has denied those rumors.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Tom Holland's $1.25 million home in Berkley Hills.