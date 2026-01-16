For years, the idea of Stephen A. Smith running for president lived in the same space as social media jokes and talk show banter. That tone changed this week. Smith acknowledged, without hesitation, that the conversation now carries real weight.

During an appearance on ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis, the longtime ESPN voice said he feels “dead serious” about a potential 2028 run, BallerAlert reports. Smith stressed that politics never ranked high on his life plan, yet repeated conversations with people he respects forced him to pause and reassess.

“I’m considering it in all seriousness,” Smith said, noting that trusted voices keep pushing him not to brush it off. He framed the discussion around responsibility rather than ambition, adding that “with tremendous power comes tremendous responsibility.” The message reflected obligation more than ego.

Stephen A. Smith says he’s still weighing a potential presidential run and wants to debate career politicians on the main stage, speaking with Linsey Davis during an interview on ABC News Live.

Smith explained that some advisers believe the current political climate creates opportunity. He recalled hearing blunt assessments of dysfunction on Capitol Hill and being told that voters might welcome an outsider willing to challenge the status quo directly. Smith did not soften his stance, saying he would gladly confront long-standing politicians if he entered the race.

Faith, timing, and hesitation

Faith also entered the equation. Smith shared that his pastor urged him not to shut the door completely, reminding him that unexpected paths can open without warning. That advice, paired with growing public chatter, kept the possibility alive.

A registered Independent, Smith emphasized patience. He said no formal decision would come before 2027, giving himself time to evaluate whether the responsibility outweighs the cost. His comments echoed remarks from last August on Real Time with Bill Maher, where he described a run as “possible” while voicing frustration with Democratic leadership.

Still, hesitation remains. Smith recently agreed to a reported five-year, $100 million deal with ESPN, continues acting projects, and enjoys a life he openly admits works well. “My life is pretty damn good,” he said.

For now, Smith balances comfort against calling. The idea no longer sounds hypothetical. It sounds like a choice he knows he may eventually have to make.