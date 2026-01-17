Larsa Pippen does not waste time entertaining online speculation, and she made that clear after rumors linked her to LiAngelo Ball, Complex reports. The chatter picked up quickly across social media, but Pippen shut it down just as fast with a blunt response.

According to TMZ, the 51-year-old commented directly on an Instagram post claiming she and LiAngelo, also known as GELO, were romantically involved. Her message did not leave room for interpretation. “Stop w the fake news,” she wrote, putting an immediate end to the narrative.

Some fans viewed the rumor as plausible due to Pippen’s dating history, which has often drawn headlines. She previously dated Marcus Jordan, who is 35, and she is currently in a relationship with professional basketball player Jeff Coby, 31. Even with that context, Pippen made it clear that this latest claim crossed into pure fiction.

Larsa Pippen and Jeff Coby remain locked in

A look at Pippen’s own social media tells a different story than the rumors suggested. Her most recent posts feature her and Coby together at a pre Christmas event, signaling that their relationship remains intact. The pair have appeared publicly comfortable, relaxed, and very much together.

Last summer, Pippen spoke openly to People about where things were heading with Coby. She shared that they had started conversations about engagement and described their bond as something that grew naturally over time. Pippen emphasized how closely aligned they are, noting that they spend most of their time together and share similar values. She also praised Coby as family oriented and genuinely kind.

Pippen finalized her divorce from Scottie Pippen in 2021 after more than two decades of marriage. Since then, her dating life has remained a frequent topic online, often inviting speculation that spreads faster than facts.

As for LiAngelo, there is no public link between him and Pippen. His past relationships, including with Rashida Nicole and Nikki Mudarris, already generated plenty of attention on their own. This latest rumor, however, never stood a chance once Pippen addressed it herself.