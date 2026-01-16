Golden State Warriors fans walked away from Thursday night with more than just a convincing road win. They also got a moment tailor-made for social media, courtesy of NBA on Prime, that leaned directly into Stephen Curry lore.

The Golden State Warriors continued their recent surge with a 126-113 win over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, quieting the building and adding another data point to their strong stretch after a rocky start. Golden State has now won 10 of its past 14 games, and the confidence around the group feels noticeably different.

That confidence extended beyond the box score. Shortly after the final buzzer, NBA on Prime shared a graphic that instantly caught fire online, the Statue of Liberty hitting Curry’s signature “Night, Night” celebration. Warriors fans quickly flooded the replies, praising the creativity and the perfectly timed callback to Curry’s most iconic closeout gesture.

Night, night! 😴 Steph and the Warriors come back from down 17 to beat the Knicks 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ruGssBkZkJ — NBA on Prime (@NBAonPrime) January 16, 2026

On the court, the Warriors controlled the night behind balance and pace. Stephen Curry finished with 27 points and seven assists, heating up after halftime as the Knicks struggled to keep up, per ESPN. Jimmy Butler led all scorers with 32 points and added eight rebounds, while Moses Moody drilled seven three-pointers on his way to 21 points. Brandin Podziemski chipped in 19, giving Golden State consistent production across the rotation.

Article Continues Below

Momentum building amid outside noise

The win also came as outside chatter continues to swirl around Jonathan Kuminga’s trade request. Inside the locker room, the message remains clear. Veteran forward Draymond Green downplayed any potential distraction, pointing out that Kuminga’s approach has not changed and that the group remains locked in.

New York, meanwhile, continues to search for stability. The Knicks dropped their seventh game in nine outings and played without Jalen Brunson, who missed the contest with a sprained ankle. OG Anunoby and Deuce McBride each scored 25 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns added 17 points and 20 rebounds, but the defense could not slow Golden State’s rhythm.

By the end of the night, the scoreboard told one story. The Statue of Liberty saying “good night” told another.