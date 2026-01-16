An extremely talented individual, Cristiano Ronaldo's family has also turned out to be oozing talent and charisma like him. While Ronaldo's oldest son has adapted his soccer genes, Ronaldo's 8-year-old daughter is into singing.

In a recent video shared by Georgina Rodríguez on her Instagram stories, Alana Martina, 8, was found engaged in her own world and channelling her inner Céline Dion. At such a young age, Martina shocked and impressed everyone with her amazing and talented voice. The video captures her singing “My Heart Will Go On” by Céline Dion, popularly known for its usage during the film Titanic.

The video attracted several positive comments from the fans, who were mesmerized by Alana Martina's song. One fan commented, “that voice is the real reason to believe in miracles.” While another fan wrote, “natural talent.” Another fan commented, “Alana Martina's voice is incredible.” While another fan was simply stunned and wrote, “8 years old and singing like this? [flushed face emoji] Her voice is crazy good! She’s going to be a big star one day for sure.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina’s daughter, Alana (8yrs) singing Céline Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On.” 🎶 pic.twitter.com/a5bzRIc2kA — Fancy Di Maria (@FancyDiMaria_) January 16, 2026

“CR7” shares a close bond with his family and was recently captured engaged in an extremely heartwarming moment with his daughter.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo married?

At 40-years-old, the Portuguese and Al-Nassr forward has yet to tie the knot. For almost a decade, Ronaldo has been dating Georgina Rodríguez. Last year, he proposed to his long-term girlfriend, which was later shared by Rodríguez on her social media. While engaged, the couple has not yet shared a final marriage date.

The couple shares five children: twins Eva Maria and Mateo (born in 2017), 8, daughter Alana (born in 2017), 8, and daughter Bella (born in 2022), 3. He is also the father to Cristiano Jr., whom he welcomed from a previous, unnamed relationship.