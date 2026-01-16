Following a dominant victory over the Milwaukee Bucks of 119-101, San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama played an essential role in his team's victory yesterday. The French basketball player scored five 3-pointers in only six attempts and amassed 22 points and 10 rebounds.

Following the match at the press conference, Wembanyama was asked by a journalist how he managed to shoot a three-pointer just after blocking a shot. To lighten everyone's mood, the 22-year-old responded with, “Did I do it again?”, to which the journalist answered, “You did it again.” Wembanyama had the perfect response ready for it as he answered, “Oops!”

The quick and witty response sent everyone in the room bursting into laughter. However, not only was Wembanyama's answer amusing, but it also helped him channel his inner Britney Spears and her iconic 2000 hit song, “Oops!…I Did It Again.”

“Shooting 3 pointers after a block the first possession after you block a shot…” Wemby: “Did I do it again?” “You did it again” Wemby: “Oops” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/JO2i5yzNxj — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) January 16, 2026

Despite battling an early injury scare, Wembanyama returned to action and finished the game with impressive points, rebounds, and two blocks. The two blocks helped Wembanyama enter an elite list. He is now the fourth-fastest player in NBA history to tally 500 or more career blocks by doing so in 143 games.

Article Continues Below

Currently placed 2nd in the Western Conference, fans expected a disappointing season from the Spurs after losing their first game of the season against the Thunder. However, the team bounced back and has won a total of 28 games.

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo is all praise for Spurs' Victor Wembanyama

Recently, speaking with ClutchPoints, Giannis Antetokounmpo heaped praise on his Spurs' rival, Victor Wembanyama, calling him “a way better player.”

“He's definitely a way better player. Not just from the first year, from the last year that we faced him he's, in my opinion, way better. I believe that as long as he stays healthy, he is the future of this league and the sky's the limit.”