Last month in Nigeria, Anthony Joshua was injured while two of his closest friends passed away in a fatal car crash. After Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele died, Joshua has now finally shared an update on his life.

Still recovering from the aftermath of the crash, Joshua has returned to the gym in a bid to recover from his injuries. The 36-year-old boxer now shared a video on Snapchat, showcasing his road to recovery and journey back. Captured training and working out, Joshua could be seen hitting pads, exercising, and riding a stationary bike. One of the clips also contained the caption, “mental strength therapy.”

Anthony Joshua returns to training pic.twitter.com/SNcOfZGr9A — Dami’ Adenuga (@DAMIADENUGA) January 16, 2026

The fatal accident took place on Dec. 29, 2025, when Joshua's white Lexus SUV crashed into a stationary truck on a major road near Lagos. Now, almost nineteen days after the tragic incident, Joshua is back in the gym, training to get better. The crash also took place 10-days after he beat Jake Paul in Miami and left him with a broken jaw.

Anthony Joshua shares emotional message for his late friends

Article Continues Below

Last week, UFC star Kamaru Usman shared a public apology for sharing his private conversation with Joshua on social media. Shortly after, “The Watford Warrior” himself shared an emotional statement addressing the loss of his friends.

“Thank you for all the love and care you have shown my brothers. I didn’t even realise how special they are. I’ll just be walking with them and cracking jokes with them, not even knowing God kept me in the presence of great men. 100% it’s tough for me, but I know it’s even tougher for their parents [red heart emoji]

“I have a strong mind, and I believe God knows their hearts. May God have mercy on my brothers [praying emoji],” Joshua wrote.