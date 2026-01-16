Luigi Mangione’s family now has another reason to keep ties to Brooklyn.

On Wednesday, Jan. 14, Peter Mangione officially signed with Brooklyn FC, joining the club’s inaugural USL Championship roster pending league and federation approval, PEOPLE reports. The move places the 24-year-old midfielder just a few miles from where his cousin Luigi Mangione remains incarcerated while awaiting trial.

Brooklyn FC announced the signing in a statement, highlighting Peter’s all-around midfield profile and his ability to influence matches in the attacking third. The club opens its first-ever USL Championship season on March 8 against Indy Eleven at Maimonides Park in Brooklyn’s Coney Island neighborhood.

Peter hails from Hunt Valley, Maryland, the same hometown where Luigi Mangione also grew up. While Luigi’s legal case continues to unfold, Peter’s career now takes a significant step forward in one of the most competitive tiers of professional soccer in the United States.

We are proud to announce the signing of Peter Mangione! Peter, a native Marylander, joins Brooklyn from the FC Cincinnati organization after turning pro with FC Cincinnati 2 in MLS NEXT Pro. Welcome to Brooklyn! pic.twitter.com/ks1XV5dSGg — Brooklyn Football Club (@_BrooklynFC) January 15, 2026

A new chapter on the field, a heavy backdrop off it

Before turning pro, Peter starred at Penn State University, where he developed into one of the Big Ten’s most productive attackers. He finished his college career with 32 goals and earned Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year honors in both 2021 and 2023, marking him as a consistent difference-maker.

Peter arrives in Brooklyn from the FC Cincinnati organization after stints with FC Cincinnati 2. During that run, he logged 28 appearances, totaling two goals and five assists across 2,218 minutes of action. Brooklyn FC described him as a high-motor presence capable of covering ground while contributing in the final third.

The timing of the signing adds an unavoidable layer of context. Luigi Mangione, 27, remains held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Sunset Park following his December 2024 arrest. He has pleaded not guilty to state and federal murder charges connected to the killing of Brian Thompson, along with forgery charges in Pennsylvania, and is expected to stand trial later this year.

As one Mangione prepares for his professional debut in Brooklyn colors, another continues to face a far different reality just miles away.