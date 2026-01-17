Bad Bunny is already setting the tone for Super Bowl 60 before he ever steps onto the field.

The global superstar unveiled a new Apple Music trailer on Friday, Jan. 16, offering the first official preview of his upcoming Super Bowl 60 Halftime Show, PEOPLE reports. Shot in Puerto Rico, the short film leans into movement, joy, and cultural pride, with Bad Bunny dancing alongside people of different ages, genders, and backgrounds beneath a flamboyant tree native to the island.

The soundtrack comes from his own song “BAILE INoLVIDABLE,” translated as “Unforgettable Dance,” which frames the spot as both a celebration and a statement. Rather than relying on spectacle alone, the ad centers human connection, rhythm, and place, grounding the halftime moment in the artist’s roots.

Bad Bunny’s approach reflects a career built on authenticity. From visuals to music choice, the trailer highlights his commitment to representing where he comes from while inviting a global audience into that space. Apple Music’s Super Bowl partnership once again positions the halftime show as more than a performance, turning it into a cultural event with context and meaning.

A Cultural Moment Ahead of Super Bowl 60

Upon the halftime announcement, Bad Bunny shared a message that emphasized gratitude and legacy. “What I’m feeling goes beyond myself,” he said, adding that the moment honors those who came before him and made space for artists like him to reach this stage. He framed the performance as one for his people, his culture, and their shared history.

The timing also aligns with his ongoing Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour, which runs through July, keeping his music and presence front and center as anticipation builds. In preparation for the game, Apple Music rolled out a “Road to Halftime” collection, spotlighting his catalog through curated playlists and exclusive content.

Super Bowl 60 will feature additional musical moments before kickoff, with Charlie Puth, Brandi Carlile, and Coco Jones performing “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “America the Beautiful,” and “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” respectively.

For Bad Bunny, the early preview makes one thing clear. His halftime show aims to reflect culture, community, and celebration on one of the world’s biggest stages, long before the first beat drops.