Tyga is one of the most well-known rappers today. He has released some hit songs, including Juicy, Sip It, Rack City, Bored in the House, and many more. Tyga is also a Grammy Award nominee. With several accomplishments under his belt, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Tyga's $5.5 million house in Indio, Calif.

Back in 2020, Tyga didn't release an album. However, he did release several singles, including Juicy, Ibiza, and many more. But despite a busy year, Tyga was still able to do some real estate shopping. During the same year, he acquired a California vacation home. The property purchase made the rapper shell out $3.9 million from his pockets.

Three years later, Tyga is ready to move on from his vacation home. In fact, he listed the same California property in the market with an original asking price of $5.9 million. However, with no takers, Tyga lowered the price to $5.5 million. Then again, Tyga might reconsider selling now that he's back together with Avril Lavigne. The house might be a good getaway for the couple.

Here are some photos of Tyga's $5.5 million house in Indio.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Tyga's property encompasses 5,700 square feet of living space. It includes four bedrooms and six bathrooms.

The vacation home features an enormous living room with a fireplace, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a formal dining room, a game room, a home theater with luxurious seats, and a main bed suite that includes a spa-like bathroom.

Outdoors, there's also plenty to like. The backyard features a resort-style swimming pool with a spa, an outdoor lounge area, and some grassy lawns. In addition to the home's amenities, the property also overlooks the lake. As a result, it is easy to enjoy the fresh air when your property has a backyard like this one.

With a home like this, it is easy to tell why the Grammy Award-nominated rapper called this his home. It was probably a great destination for Tyga to relax away from the demands of a Hollywood lifestyle.

Tyga is a highly successful rapper. As a result, it isn't surprising that the Juicy artist can afford to live in a home like this one. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tyga has a net worth of around $9 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Tyga's $5.5 million house in Indio.