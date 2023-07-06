Avril Lavigne and Tyga are back together after previous split but there’s a catch

Avril Lavigne and Tyga are back together after they previously decided to end their romantic relationship

“Tyga and Avril are back together,” a source told Us Weekly of the couple. “They split, started talking again and decided to give things another shot. They aren’t jumping back in fast, they’re keeping things casual for now.”

The two went public with their relationship in March. They called it off back in June. According to reports, the musicians have no hard feelings against one another, and the reason for the split is just that the relationship had “run its course.”

The two had a platonic friendship before things escalated to being romantic, an insider told the publication back in March.

“Avril and Tyga never imagined a romance would happen and this was totally unexpected,” the insider said at the time. “They have no idea where things are going but they’re enjoying spending time together. They have great chemistry.”

Over the weekend, the two were seen at the same club in Vegas, where they each performed separately. In a video and several pictures obtained by TMZ, the former couple seemed to be enjoying one another company as they were seen chatting at the club. The outlet reports that told Avril Lavigne performed Saturday with Marshmello at the Encore Beach Club inside Wynn Las Vegas, and Tyga had a set later that night.

Their relationship came a month after Avril called off her engagement to Mod Sun. Prior to her engagement Avril dated Jesse Colburn and Brody Jenner. Avril was previously married twice. She was married to Deryck Whibley from 2005 to 2009 and later married to Chad Kroeger from 2013 to 2015.

As for Tyga, the West Coast rapper previously dated Jordan Craig, Blac Chyna, Kylie Jenner, Kamilla Osman, Amanda Trivizas, and Camaryn Swanson. He has one son, King Cairo, with Blac Chyna.