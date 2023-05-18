Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Will Smith is a decorated actor who has starred in several notable projects including the Men in Black movies, Independence Day, Hitch, I Am Legend, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Bad Boys for Life, and many others. He is also an Oscar Award winner. With Smith’s accomplishments in Hollywood, have you ever wondered how an A-lister like him lives?

This article features Smith’s $11.3 million in Hidden Hills, California.

Just months prior to Smith’s controversial slap against Chris Rock at the Oscars, Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett decided to buy a newly built mansion in Hidden Hills. The mansions cost the Oscar Award winner $11.3 million, which was already a bargain. In fact, it’s worth noting that the property’s original asking price was $12.2 million.

Here are some photos of Smith’s $11.3 million mansion in Hidden Hills, California.

Originally built in 2020, Smith’s mansion encompasses 10,417 square feet of living space. It includes six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Furthermore, the home boasts of a movie theater, a modern kitchen, a games room, a fitness gym, a wine closet, a decent dining area, a coffee bar, and a spacious living room.

While the home’s interior is already great, he should have no problems as well appreciating the outdoors. Outside the home, the property includes a swimming pool, an outdoor kitchen with a barbecue station, an outdoor dining area, a basketball court, a tennis court, an outdoor lounge area, a bonfire, plenty of green spaces, and many others. Furthermore, picturesque views of the San Fernando Valley can be seen from Smith’s new mansion.

Will Smith was at the center of controversy during the Oscars Awarding ceremony when host Chris Rock was slapped by the Oscar Award winner after the former was making jokes about Smith’s wife. With a mansion like this, this should provide Smith with a form of safe haven away from the eyes and judgment of the public.

Despite the Oscars controversy, he is still one of the biggest celebrities in Hollywood today. As a result, he can demand millions of dollars for starring in just a single movie. As a result, he can certainly afford to live a lavish lifestyle. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Smith has a net worth of around $350 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Will Smith’s $11.3 million mansion in Hidden Hills, California.