Lionel Messi‘s arrival in Hong Kong has ignited a wave of excitement among Inter Miami fans, marking the latest chapter in the club's international pre-season tour, reported by GOAL. After facing challenges in Saudi Arabia against Al-Hilal and a Cristiano Ronaldo-less Al-Nassr, the MLS franchise, based in Florida, is now making waves in the Far East.

The star-studded squad, featuring Messi, Luis Suarez, and Sergio Busquets, landed in Hong Kong for their upcoming clash with a Select XI scheduled for Sunday. Fans, eager to catch a glimpse of the legendary eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, swarmed the hotel where Inter Miami's squad is staying. The overwhelming demand from supporters prompted road closures, and even a traditional junk boat in Victoria Harbour proudly displayed Messi's face on its sails.

As anticipation builds, Hong Kong has transformed into a Messi haven. Bus stops and LED screens throughout the city are adorned with advertisements promoting Inter Miami's friendly match. The craze extends to merchandise, with local shops reporting a record rate of sales for Messi jerseys. One shop owner revealed that 70% of their Messi jerseys were sold in the past month, and the remaining items are now fetching as much as $166.

The Messi mania reached its peak when tickets for the highly anticipated match sold out within an hour of release in December. The surge in demand continues to drive prices higher in the resale market, reflecting the unwavering enthusiasm of football enthusiasts in Hong Kong.

Inter Miami's tour in Asia includes another match against Japanese side Vissel Kobe before they return to the United States to kick off the 2024 MLS campaign. The Lionel Messi show has not only showcased the sporting prowess of the Argentine icon but has also become a cultural phenomenon, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of football fans in Hong Kong.

