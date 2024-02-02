Inter Miami and Lionel Messi suffered a resounding 6-0 defeat against Al-Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo, IShowSpeed watched closely

In a night that Inter Miami would undoubtedly prefer to forget, the MLS outfit suffered a resounding 6-0 defeat against Al-Nassr during their ongoing pre-season tour in Saudi Arabia. The match, billed as ‘The Last Dance' between Lionel Messi and his longstanding rival Cristiano Ronaldo, witnessed an unexpected turn of events with YouTube sensation IShowSpeed making his presence felt in the stands, reported by GOAL.

Inter Miami, led by Tata Martino, is gearing up for the forthcoming domestic season with an international pre-season tour. However, the team is yet to secure a victory, facing setbacks against FC Dallas, Al-Hilal, and now Al-Nassr, with a solitary goalless draw against El Salvador. The quest for a winning formula remains elusive for the MLS side.

🚨| WATCH: Speed’s reaction to Lionel Messi being subbed on 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/JBRUoGs3W2 — Speedy HQ (@iShowSpeedHQ) February 1, 2024

Messi, introduced in the latter stages of the match, was unable to turn the tide during his brief seven-minute appearance. However, his cameo drew attention from IShowSpeed, who was present in the stands to witness the action. The YouTube star, known for his candid and often provocative remarks, didn't miss the chance to express his preference for Cristiano Ronaldo. Boos and a vocal declaration of “Ronaldo better” echoed from IShowSpeed towards the Argentine maestro.

Not limited to Messi, IShowSpeed, in his trademark style, even playfully referred to Sergio Busquets as “Biscuits” when introduced to the former Barcelona midfielder before kick-off. Despite the on-field struggles, the YouTube star found warmth and camaraderie with Inter Miami players Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba.

As the MLS team looks to regroup and find its winning formula, Lionel Messi and his teammates are set to continue their pre-season journey in the Middle East. The upcoming fixtures against a Hong Kong Select XI and Vissel Kobe present opportunities for redemption and a chance to silence the critics.