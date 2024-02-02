Inter Miami and Lionel Messi's preseason campaign took a nightmarish turn as they suffered a resounding 6-0 defeat at the hands of Al-Nassr

Inter Miami and Lionel Messi‘s preseason campaign took a nightmarish turn as they suffered a resounding 6-0 defeat at the hands of Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, highlighting significant defensive vulnerabilities, reported by GOAL. The absence of Cristiano Ronaldo added to the misery, raising questions about the team's readiness for the upcoming MLS season.

Despite a worrisome first leg and a respectable comeback against Al-Hilal, the 6-0 loss to Al-Nassr unveiled glaring defensive issues for Inter Miami. While preseason results are often viewed with caution, the team's defensive frailties have become a focal point of concern.

Throughout the preseason, Inter Miami's attack, featuring a wealth of talent, struggled to find its rhythm. However, the primary cause for worry lies in the defensive line, identified as a weakness from the outset. The 6-0 defeat served as a stark reminder that the team needs to address its defensive shortcomings to compete effectively in MLS.

Injuries to key players, including Facundo Farias and Benjamin Cremaschi, further compounded Miami's preseason setbacks. The team's failure to emerge from preseason unscathed raises concerns about their overall readiness for the upcoming campaign.

The priority for any team during preseason is to maintain player fitness, yet Inter Miami has faced challenges on that front. Additionally, defensive cohesion and improvement are crucial aspects that preseason should address, but Inter Miami has struggled to showcase progress in these areas.

While the preseason serves as a learning period and allows teams to fine-tune their strategies, Inter Miami's performance against Al-Nassr revealed fundamental weaknesses. Despite the setback, the team, boasting immense talent and the iconic Lionel Messi, is expected to regroup and refocus as they approach the MLS season.

Inter Miami's preseason is not yet concluded, with upcoming matches against Hong Kong XI and Vissel Kobe in Asia. These fixtures provide opportunities for the team to address defensive concerns and build momentum for the start of the MLS season.

As the highly anticipated MLS kick-off approaches, Inter Miami must use the lessons learned from their humbling defeat to fortify their defense and live up to the club's lofty expectations in the upcoming season.

