In the wake of Lionel Messi‘s impactful arrival at Inter Miami, another prominent footballer is eyeing a potential move to MLS, reported by GOAL. Athletic Club star Inaki Williams has expressed his desire to chase the American dream, inspired by Messi's move to the United States. Messi, alongside fellow stars like Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, has not only elevated the profile of MLS but has also attracted other talents to consider a similar path.

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match including the playoffs on Apple TV

Speaking about his aspirations, Williams mentioned, “I'm certainly playing well at Bilbao, but I would like one day, when I'm not so useful at Bilbao, to continue my career in the United States because it's a place where I would like to live for one or two years. God willing that I can be in MLS, or god willing that I cross paths with Leo again.”

Currently in the United States as part of the Ghana squad, Williams praised Messi’s influence and expressed his excitement about the prospect of joining MLS. He acknowledged Messi's status as one of the greatest forwards in history and believes that Messi's presence in MLS would significantly boost football's popularity in the United States. Williams, who has spent his entire career with Athletic Club, nearing 400 appearances for the Liga outfit, sees this potential move as an exciting opportunity for his future.

As Lionel Messi continues to make waves in the MLS, his influence is not only felt on the pitch but also off it, inspiring players like Williams to consider a new chapter in their careers across the Atlantic. The growing interest of international talents in MLS signifies the league's rising stature and appeal on the global stage.