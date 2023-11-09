Inter Miami's rising star, Benjamin Cremaschi, has issued a stern warning for the upcoming MLS season with the legendary Lionel Messi

Inter Miami‘s rising star, Benjamin Cremaschi, has issued a stern warning to their rivals as the Florida-based team gears up for the upcoming MLS season in 2024, with the legendary Lionel Messi leading the charge, reported by GOAL. The team's historic Leagues Cup triumph in 2023, celebrated at DRV PNK Stadium, showcased Messi's immediate impact since joining the United States outfit. As an eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, Messi's hunger for more major honors has become a driving force for the entire team.

Cremaschi, who had a breakout year in 2023, emphasized that Inter Miami's ambitions are higher than ever. With the prospect of former Liverpool and Barcelona striker Luis Suarez potentially joining their ranks, the team is poised to be even stronger in the upcoming season. Cremaschi confidently stated, “We know we’ll be stronger than we were this year. With all the games coming next year and a pre-season, we’ll be ready and well prepared to move ahead and win everything.”

Working alongside Messi has been a surreal experience for Benjamin Cremaschi, who expressed his awe at seeing the iconic player named the best in the world once again. Reflecting on Messi's latest Ballon d’Or win, Cremaschi remarked, “It’s common for him to get the Ballon d’Or, but this one is different because he’s a teammate. It’s crazy having him here and having him win another one.”

With Lionel Messi committed to Inter Miami until 2025, the team will be showcasing their latest Golden Ball winner at DRV PNK Stadium in a season-ending friendly against New York City FC on Friday. As the excitement builds for the upcoming season, Inter Miami and their fans eagerly anticipate the prospect of achieving unprecedented success under Messi's leadership.