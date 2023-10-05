In the vibrant world of soccer, wisdom from seasoned legends can shape the destinies of budding talents. Lionel Messi, the maestro whose name resonates with greatness, has taken on the role of mentorship at Inter Miami, delivering invaluable advice to the academy stars, reported by GOAL. Despite nursing an unfortunate injury that sidelines him from action, Messi's influence off the pitch is nothing short of transformative.

The Argentine icon's counsel, as revealed by co-owner David Beckham, carries a simple yet profound message: “walk more, because you see more.” This nugget of wisdom encapsulates Messi's ability to read the game, anticipate movements, and make split-second decisions that have defined his illustrious career. It's a testament to his unique perspective and the finer nuances he understands so well.

Beckham, speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, highlighted the impact Messi has had on the academy players. The mere presence of a global icon like Messi at Inter Miami has elevated the aspirations of young talents, providing them with a tangible role model who has conquered every peak in the footballing world.

Beckham shared his behind-the-scenes journey of bringing Messi to Miami, recounting a clandestine meeting with Messi's father four years ago in Barcelona. The persistent pursuit, fueled by Beckham and his partners' unwavering commitment, finally bore fruit, ushering in a new era for Inter Miami.

What's the future for Inter Miami?

As the academy players absorb Lionel Messi's advice, they're not just learning the art of walking on the pitch; they're imbibing the spirit of seeing beyond the obvious, anticipating moves, and embracing the nuances that separate the good from the extraordinary. In Messi's words and deeds, Inter Miami's future stars find not just guidance but an opportunity to elevate their game to unprecedented heights, all under the watchful eye of a living legend.