In a turn of events that has surprised many, Inter Miami finds itself in awe of the reception Lionel Messi has received from MLS rivals and fans alike since his move to the United States in the summer of 2023, reported by GOAL. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, after bidding farewell to European football, chose to cross the Atlantic and join the MLS, aiming to reshape the sport in America.

Messi's impact has been nothing short of extraordinary. He played a pivotal role in guiding Inter Miami to Leagues Cup glory, showcasing his exceptional skills on the field. His arrival has not only elevated the team's performance but also significantly boosted the league's popularity. Every match he plays becomes a star-studded event, with A-list celebrities and fans filling the stadiums to catch a glimpse of the legendary player in action.

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match including the playoffs on Apple TV

Inter Miami president, Jorge Mas, expressed his astonishment at the warm reception Messi has received, especially during away games. “MLS is different. The reception for Lionel has been extraordinary,” Mas stated. He highlighted the remarkable scene in New York, where thousands of fans, 80 percent of them chanting Messi’s name, demonstrated their immense support. Mas went on to emphasize the transformative potential of Messi’s presence in the league, stating, “There will be a before and after Messi's arrival in MLS.”

Lionel Messi, now 36, committed to a two-and-a-half-year contract with Inter Miami, with an option for an extension through 2026. This means he could continue his legacy in the MLS and potentially lead the team into and beyond the next World Cup finals, which are set to be co-hosted by the United States. As fans eagerly anticipate Messi’s future exploits, his journey in American soccer promises to be a defining chapter for both the player and the sport in the country.