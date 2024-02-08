Inter Miami fans can breathe a sigh of relief as head coach Tata Martino provides a crucial update on Lionel Messi's injury status

Inter Miami fans can breathe a sigh of relief as head coach Tata Martino provides a crucial update on Lionel Messi‘s injury status, reported by GOAL. The Argentine superstar, an eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, has been navigating pre-season challenges, dealing with physical setbacks that limited his playing time. Messi's absence in the clash against a Hong Kong XI sparked controversy and fan discontent, but the superstar made a 30-minute appearance in Inter Miami's penalty shootout loss against Vissel Kobe in Tokyo.

Martino, speaking to the Miami Herald, shared insights into Messi's condition, stating, “After yesterday’s training session, Leo told me he felt good and we made the decision to put him in for 30 minutes. He was happy after the game because he said he felt comfortable there.” This positive development follows concerns about Messi's fitness, and his presence on the field against Vissel Kobe signals progress.

Despite a challenging pre-season for Inter Miami, marked by a sole victory against Hong Kong XI, the team remains a bookmakers' favorite for the upcoming MLS season. The star-studded lineup, featuring not only Messi but also notable names like Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets, contributes to the team's high expectations.

As Inter Miami concludes their pre-season with a friendly against Lionel Messi's former club, Newell's Old Boys, the focus shifts to the MLS campaign opener against Real Salt Lake on February 21. While Messi's starting status for these crucial clashes remains uncertain, the coach's positive update suggests a potential return to full form for the iconic forward. Inter Miami supporters eagerly anticipate Messi's contributions as the team aims for success in the upcoming MLS season.

