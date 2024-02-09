Former AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho has expressed his dream to coach Lionel Messi, who plays in Inter Miami right now

Former Roma manager Jose Mourinho has expressed his dream to coach Lionel Messi, revealing that the Argentine legend is the player he would have most liked to work with, reported by GOAL. Mourinho, known for his charismatic coaching style, is currently without a club after parting ways with Roma. Despite ruling out an immediate move to Saudi Arabia, he remains open to new opportunities, maybe Inter Miami being one of them.

In a conversation with influencer Ohm on YouTube, Mourinho acknowledged that coaching Messi is a unique challenge due to the player's innate talent and football knowledge. He stated, “It is absurd to think you could coach him because he was born with everything and already knows everything. He might teach you some things. All you could say is that you had the honor of having him in your squad.”

Reflecting on his career, Mourinho mentioned his desire to have worked with certain players, including Daniele De Rossi and Francesco Totti, both of whom he admired but couldn't bring to Inter. While Mourinho has managed iconic figures like Cristiano Ronaldo during his stints with top clubs like Real Madrid, the prospect of coaching Messi remains an unfulfilled aspiration.

Mourinho, renowned for his successful managerial career, highlighted the recent joy he found in winning the Conference League with Roma. He acknowledged that while he has many great memories, there are also bitter ones, such as losing crucial matches in penalty shootouts.

Despite the uncertainty about coaching Lionel Messi in the future, Jose Mourinho's career has been marked by unexpected twists, making it unwise to rule out any possibilities for the self-proclaimed ‘Special One.' As he remains open to offers, the football world awaits Mourinho's next chapter and whether it might involve the iconic Lionel Messi.