The Twitter-sphere is currently ablaze with excitement as the news breaks that Luis Suárez has officially signed with Inter Miami, joining his longtime companion Lionel Messi in the MLS, reported by Fabrizio Romano. The formalities are complete, and the announcement of this football power move is imminent. Suárez's contract with Inter Miami spans one year, with the enticing possibility of extending the partnership until 2025.

The prospect of witnessing the reunion of Messi and Suárez, alongside familiar faces like Busquets and Alba, has sent Twitter users into a frenzy. Comments such as ‘Oh my god, I can't wait,' ‘They're going to cook, Let's gooo 😍,' and ‘Ohhh, it's happening 🔥🔥🔥' are flooding the platform. Fans from around the globe are eagerly anticipating the magic this star-studded lineup is poised to bring to the MLS.

Despite the overwhelming excitement, there are skeptics recalling Sir Alex Ferguson's past assertion that Messi is a system player, thriving within the specific setup of Barcelona. Doubters are questioning how Messi will adapt to a new environment outside the familiar confines of the Catalan club.

What's next for Inter Miami in MLS?

Nevertheless, the confirmed partnership of Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez in Inter Miami promises to script an exciting chapter in MLS history. The blend of experience, skill, and camaraderie is anticipated to make Inter Miami a formidable force in the MLS landscape. As fans countdown to the official kickoff, the anticipation is palpable, and the Twitter commentary only adds to the buzz surrounding this monumental move in the world of football.