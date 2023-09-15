Lionel Messi‘s arrival in the United States with Inter Miami has been nothing short of sensational, with the Argentine icon making an “incredible” impact in Major League Soccer (MLS), according to former Premier League player Ashley Westwood. While Messi has undoubtedly been the star of the show, he's not the sole contributor to Inter Miami's success, thanks to the presence of Sergio Busquets from his Barcelona days, reported by GOAL.

Since his summer move to the U.S., Messi has led Inter Miami to Leagues Cup glory and secured a place in the U.S. Open Cup final. He's also been instrumental in the club's push for a playoff spot in the highly competitive MLS Eastern Conference, netting 11 goals in 11 appearances.

However, Westwood, who faced Messi and his Inter Miami teammates during the quarter-finals of the inaugural Leagues Cup, highlights the significance of Sergio Busquets in midfield. Busquets, another former Barcelona star, has been orchestrating the midfield, making Messi's transition to MLS even smoother.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Westwood stated, “The whole thing he's brought to the MLS has been incredible. I've played against some unbelievable players in the Premier League, but even at his age, he's still the greatest I've ever faced. Sergio Busquets in midfield as well, he just sees things that others don't. Without Busquets, I think Messi would find it a little bit harder, but he's got Busquets in midfield to find him with every pass.”

Inter Miami's strong collective performance, aided by the presence of Messi, Busquets, and other key players, has allowed the team to continue winning matches during international breaks, highlighting their depth and quality beyond just their marquee signing.

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will soon face the final stretch of their 2023 regular season campaign, aiming to secure a playoff spot as they prepare to take on Atlanta United on Saturday. The impact of the Argentine maestro in MLS has been nothing short of extraordinary, making Inter Miami a genuine contender in the league.