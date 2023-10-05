Inter Miami fans are eagerly awaiting the return of global football icon Lionel Messi, whose absence in the team's recent matches due to injury has coincided with a challenging period for the Florida-based franchise, reported by GOAL. Messi, who sustained an injury while representing Argentina in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, has missed four consecutive games for Inter Miami, leading to a dip in the team's performance and diminishing hopes of securing a playoff spot.

However, there might be a glimmer of hope for Inter Miami supporters. Manager Tata Martino, while addressing Messi's status, expressed optimism about the superstar's imminent return to action. “I think he’s getting closer to playing again. The most important thing is he’s leaving his injury behind and slowly discovering his best form… we’ll see what’s most convenient ahead of the next game,” Martino stated, hinting at the possibility of Messi featuring in the team's final three games of the current MLS season.

Despite Messi's initial impact, including guiding Inter Miami to a historic Leagues Cup triumph shortly after his arrival, the team has faced challenges in securing a playoff berth. Martino emphasized that Messi's addition was always part of a broader strategy to strengthen the club in the long run, with an eye on a successful 2024 season.

Inter Miami, currently facing a five-point deficit in the Eastern Conference playoff race, will be relying on Lionel Messi's return to rekindle their postseason aspirations. As the fans eagerly anticipate the return of the world's best player, Inter Miami's fate hangs in the balance, with every match becoming crucial in their quest for playoff glory. The imminent return of Messi injects renewed hope and excitement into the team and its supporters, setting the stage for an electrifying conclusion to the MLS season.