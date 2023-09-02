Lionel Messi‘s media interactions, or the lack of it, have been a subject of discussion in Major League Soccer (MLS), reported by goal.com. After his initial appearances for Inter Miami in the league, Messi chose not to engage with journalists, prompting questions about whether he was in violation of league rules. However, it turns out that Messi has a unique media arrangement with MLS that allows him to have more control over his media obligations.

According to reports from The Athletic, Messi and his representatives have an agreement with MLS that grants him a degree of control over his media activities. This arrangement is described as a kind of “handshake deal,” with specific terms still being worked out.

MLS has also clarified that Messi has not violated any rules and confirmed that there is a mutual understanding in place regarding his media commitments. A league spokesperson stated, “There was a misunderstanding regarding Lionel Messi's media access. He has not violated any guidelines for his media availability in Major League Soccer.”

Messi's media approach in MLS is in contrast to many other players who are typically expected to participate in post-match interviews and media interactions. However, given Messi's status as one of the world's most famous and accomplished athletes, it's understandable that he may have unique arrangements in place to manage his media commitments.

As Lionel Messi's tenure in MLS progresses, it will be interesting to see how his media arrangement evolves and whether he becomes more accessible to the press and fans in the future.

