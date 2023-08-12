Even at this stage of his career, when there is nothing left to prove, Lionel Messi continues to attract the football headlines. The Inter Miami superstar has been a breath of fresh air for the MLS club as he continues his unbeaten streak in the United States.

In the League Cup quarter-final, the Argentine superstar was once again at his vintage best as Inter Miami progressed to the last 4 of the Leagues Cup. However, there was a special moment before the kick-off as Messi led out his MLS team with David Beckham’s daughter Harper. As you can imagine, she was ecstatic, standing next to arguably the greatest football player of all time.

Alongside Harper’s father, many sporting figures watched Inter Miami reach the Leagues Cup semi-finals by beating Charlotte FC 4-0. Derek Jeter, a legendary figure in baseball history and former owner of the Miami Marlins, was captured engaging in conversation with Beckham just before the commencement of the match.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Furthermore, Beckham paused for a photo opportunity ahead of the game, seizing the chance to pose for a picture alongside Lionel Scaloni, the accomplished manager who led Argentina to a World Cup victory.

When the cameras went to the football pitch, there was only one man to watch: Lionel Messi. The former Barcelona man electrified the crowd with his incredible tricks and skills that have become synonymous throughout his career. He was on the scoresheet in the 4-0 rout over Charlotte FC, his eighth since coming to the United States.

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match, including the playoffs, on Apple TV.