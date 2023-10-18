Exciting news for soccer fans as Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are set to reunite at Inter Miami in the upcoming MLS season, reported by GOAL. According to Tata Martino, Miami's coach, Suarez is already in the team's plans for next season. The Uruguayan striker had expressed his desire to move to Inter Miami during the summer transfer window, but Gremio had blocked the move. However, Suarez confirmed that he would be leaving Gremio at the end of the Brazilian season, making MLS his most likely destination.

The prospect of Suarez joining Inter Miami not only strengthens the team but also reunites him with his former Barcelona teammate, Lionel Messi. The duo shared the field at Camp Nou for six remarkable years, clinching four La Liga titles and a Champions League crown, among other trophies.

Suarez had previously revealed his desire to retire alongside Messi, and it seems their dream of playing together again is on the verge of becoming a reality. Coach Martino emphasized that Suarez is a part of their plans, and when the time comes to make his move official, Inter Miami will be ready.

Inter Miami's current MLS campaign is coming to a close, with a match against Charlotte scheduled for this week. After concluding their season, the team is expected to intensify efforts to secure Luis Suarez's transfer from Gremio, setting the stage for an exciting reunion between two of soccer's most celebrated players in the 2024 MLS season. Stay tuned for more updates on this highly anticipated reunion at Inter Miami.