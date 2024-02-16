In the latest friendly match between Inter Miami and Newell’s Old Boys, Lionel Messi found himself at the center of attention after the game

In the latest friendly match between Inter Miami and Newell’s Old Boys, Lionel Messi, the Argentine football icon, found himself at the center of attention as players from the opposing team swarmed him for photographs after the game, reported by GOAL. The match, held at DRV PNK Stadium in Florida, concluded Inter Miami’s pre-season preparations for the upcoming 2024 MLS season.

Despite the game ending in a 1-1 draw, the encounter was special for Messi, who played for 60 minutes as part of his ongoing efforts to regain full match fitness. The friendly was marked by smiles and camaraderie, particularly during Messi’s reunion with his boyhood club, Newell’s Old Boys.

Everyone on @Newells wanted a pic with Messi. pic.twitter.com/8EQDhZuIGO — Major League Soccer (@MLS) February 16, 2024

Inter Miami, led by coach Tata Martino, underwent an extensive pre-season that included a historic international tour with matches in various locations. While the team secured only one victory in seven warm-up games, the conclusion of the pre-season sets the stage for their MLS campaign.

Messi's popularity was evident as players from Newell’s Old Boys eagerly sought photos with the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner after the match, creating cherished memories for those who shared the field with the legendary footballer. Despite occasional speculations about Messi potentially returning to Newell’s Old Boys in the future, his current commitment lies with Inter Miami, with his contract extending for two more years and an option for 2026. The friendly encounter not only showcased Messi's enduring appeal but also served as a fitting conclusion to Inter Miami's pre-season, with anticipation building for the challenges that lie ahead in the MLS season.

Watch Messi live. Every club, every match, including playoffs. Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass!