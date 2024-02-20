Inter Miami is gearing up for the upcoming season with some notable transfers and squad adjustments in the primary transfer window

Inter Miami is gearing up for the upcoming season with some notable transfers and squad adjustments in the primary transfer window, reported by GOAL. The MLS side has secured the services of another football icon, Luis Suarez, adding him to the star-studded roster alongside former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba. Suarez, the 36-year-old Uruguayan striker, signed a one-year deal with Inter Miami, with the option for an additional year. Coming from Gremio, Suarez brings an impressive record of 29 goals in 54 games for the Brazilian club.

In addition to Suarez, Inter Miami has been in advanced talks to acquire 21-year-old Argentinos Juniors' midfield sensation Federico Redondo, with reports suggesting a transfer fee in the $5 million range.

The team has also made several other moves, securing players like Julian Gressel, Nicolas Freire on loan from Pumas UNAM, and drafting talents like Yannick Bright, Ryan Carmichael, Leo Afonso, among others.

On the departure front, Inter Miami has adjusted its roster to make room for new additions. Striker Josef Martinez and Jake LaCava saw their contract options declined, making way for the arrival of Luis Suarez. Victor Ulloa is also out of contract and won't return to the team.

The team made trades, with center-back Kamal Miller moving to the Portland Timbers, while Leandro Gonzalez Pirez's loan deal was made permanent by Argentina giants River Plate. Nicolás Stefanelli has been transferred to Fehervar FC in Hungary, and winger Emerson Rodríguez joined Colombian side Millonarios FC on loan.

In a significant move, Brazilian midfielder Gregore was sold to Botafogo for a substantial fee, with the expectation that Federico Redondo will fill the void in the Miami roster. With these strategic moves, Inter Miami is shaping up for a star-studded and competitive season ahead.

