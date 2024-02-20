In a seismic move for Major League Soccer (MLS), Inter Miami's Lionel Messi ignited a wave of high-profile transfers upon his arrival

In a seismic move for Major League Soccer (MLS), Inter Miami‘s Lionel Messi ignited a wave of high-profile transfers upon his arrival in the summer of 2023, reported by GOAL. The Argentine maestro, an eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, chose the American shores for the next chapter of his illustrious career. Accompanying him on this Stateside venture were former Camp Nou comrades Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, adding a touch of Barcelona brilliance to the Sunshine State. The trio was soon bolstered by the inclusion of seasoned Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez, creating a formidable assembly of talent at Inter Miami.

The MLS commissioner, Don Garber, expressed his enthusiasm for these acquisitions, noting the significance of having one of the greatest players of all time gracing the league. In an interview with ESPN, Garber acknowledged the positive trajectory of MLS, anticipating increased energy and attention in its second year with Messi on board. The commissioner highlighted the league's ongoing commitment to signing prominent international players while emphasizing a new focus on attracting young talents, particularly from South America.

While there have been discussions about revisiting the league's salary cap rules to facilitate more marquee signings, Garber underscored the importance of practical and rational considerations in any potential changes. Despite the buzz surrounding Messi's entry into MLS, Garber emphasized that the Argentine seamlessly joined the league within existing roster rules, showcasing the opportunities available to other teams.

As the anticipation builds for the upcoming MLS campaign, with Inter Miami set to face Real Salt Lake in the season-opener at DRV PNK Stadium, Lionel Messi stands as the star attraction. The Herons have their sights set on four trophies in 2024, but formidable domestic and continental competitors are poised to challenge their quest for glory.

