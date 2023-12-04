Inter Miami's hopes of a reunion between Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez may be in doubt after Suarez's recent hint at a potential retirement

Inter Miami‘s hopes of a dream reunion between Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez may be in jeopardy following Suarez's recent hint at a potential retirement, reported by GOAL. The 36-year-old Uruguayan striker, who just concluded his stint with Brazilian side Gremio, has left the football world speculating about his next move.

Suarez bid an emotional farewell to Gremio, where he showcased his goal-scoring prowess with 24 goals and 17 assists in 52 appearances this year. While it was widely anticipated that he would be making his way to Major League Soccer (MLS) to join his former Barcelona teammate Messi at Inter Miami, Suarez has thrown a curveball into the mix.

The veteran forward hinted at uncertainty about his future plans, expressing the need to listen to his body and decide after a well-deserved break. Suarez stated, “I can feel pain, my body is speaking for me. I want to enjoy and then decide for myself after a long career. I need to rest, enjoy my family… then destiny will know where I'll be in the future.”

Gremio's coach, Renato Gaucho, acknowledged Suarez's departure as a significant loss for the team. Gaucho praised Suarez as an all-time great and expressed the challenge of finding a replacement of similar talent and ability. Despite the emotional farewell, Suarez's move to MLS remains uncertain, leaving fans and pundits eagerly awaiting his decision.

What's next for Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi at Inter Miami?

While there is still a possibility that Luis Suarez could join Lionel Messi in the upcoming MLS season, both players, now 36 years old, seem to be taking their well-deserved breaks before potentially reuniting on the field and chasing further silverware. The unfolding saga adds an element of suspense to the future plans of these football legends.