Luis Suarez is poised to reunite with longtime friend Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, as Gremio has confirmed his imminent departure

Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez is poised to reunite with longtime friend Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, as Gremio has confirmed his imminent departure, reported by GOAL. The veteran forward, who has showcased his goal-scoring prowess with 26 goals in 51 appearances for the Brazilian club, will bid farewell to Brazilian football as his contract sees an early termination at the end of the calendar year.

Renato Gaucho, Gremio's coach, expressed his sentiments about Suarez's departure, acknowledging the significant void the departure would create. Gaucho praised Suarez as one of the best professionals globally, highlighting his status as the fourth-highest scorer in the world. Despite the desire to retain Suarez's services, financial constraints made it unfeasible, and the decision ultimately rested with the player.

Gaucho reflected on Suarez's impact during his stint in Brazil, emphasizing the player's exemplary professionalism, boundless energy, and unwavering commitment to winning. Suarez's departure leaves a palpable void in Gremio's attack, prompting the club to consider its options for finding a suitable replacement.

What's next for Luis Suarez?

Luis Suarez is set to play his final home game for Gremio against Vasco da Gama on Sunday, followed by his last appearance against Fluminense on December 7. Following these fixtures, Suarez is expected to take a brief break before potentially joining Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba at Inter Miami for pre-season training ahead of the 2024 MLS campaign. The reunion of Suarez and Messi at Inter Miami adds an exciting chapter to their storied careers, promising a dynamic partnership in the MLS.