Lionel Messi‘s spectacular performance in Argentina‘s 2-0 victory against Peru has put concerns about his fitness to rest, reported by GOAL. The star striker, who recently missed several MLS matches for Inter Miami due to muscle problems, showcased his brilliance by scoring both goals for Argentina, maintaining their flawless record in World Cup qualifying.

Argentina's coach, Lionel Scaloni, expressed his confidence in Messi's fitness at the World Cup after the match. Scaloni remarked, “I saw him as if he had not had an injury or a break. It is true that the team has understood him for a while now, he plays in a very marked way that benefits him. I hope he plays as long as he can; everyone is happy to see him on the pitch.”

Scaloni emphasized that Messi's playing style suits the team well, ensuring that he manages his minutes effectively. Despite concerns about Messi's recent break from play, Scaloni assured that it won't impact Argentina's performance, as they won't be competing again until March. He added, “We won’t be affected by his break because we won’t be competing again until March. I imagine he will do his preseason with his team; it is not something that really worries us.”

With Argentina now five points ahead of Brazil, Uruguay, and Venezuela in the standings, Messi's return to Inter Miami for the upcoming MLS matches against Charlotte is eagerly anticipated. Fans are eager to witness more exceptional performances from the football legend as he continues to dazzle on the pitch.