Inter Miami and global football icon Lionel Messi find themselves in the crosshairs of the Hong Kong government, seeking answers surrounding Messi's conspicuous absence from a scheduled friendly against Hong Kong XI during the club's controversial pre-season tour of Asia, reported by GOAL.

Despite a reported injury sidelining Messi for the Hong Kong fixture, eyebrows were raised when the Argentine star made a swift return to action just three days later in a friendly against Vissel Kobe in Tokyo. The Culture, Sports, and Tourism Bureau of Hong Kong has now demanded a ‘reasonable explanation' from Inter Miami regarding Messi's sudden availability in Japan.

Expressing disappointment, the government issued a statement questioning the sequence of events, stating, “However, three days later, Messi was able to play actively and freely in Japan … the government hopes the organisers and teams can provide reasonable explanations.”

The Hong Kong friendly drew over 40,000 spectators, some of whom had invested significantly for tickets. The Consumer Council of Hong Kong reported receiving 547 complaints, amounting to HK$3.64 million (US$465,466), underscoring fan discontent over Messi's absence.

This turn of events has left Chinese supporters feeling somewhat “scammed,” as their anticipation to witness the World Cup winner in action turned into disappointment. Meanwhile, Inter Miami's pre-season struggles continue, marked by just one win in six games. As they gear up for their final friendly against Lionel Messi's former club, Newell's Old Boys, the Herons hope to regroup before their MLS campaign kickoff against Real Salt Lake on February 21. The controversy surrounding Messi's participation adds an unexpected layer to Inter Miami's tumultuous pre-season journey.