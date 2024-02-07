Inter Miami star Sergio Busquets was forced off the field due to a harsh tackle by Yuya Okaka vs Vissel Kobe

Inter Miami encountered a setback in their friendly against Vissel Kobe as the influential midfielder, Sergio Busquets, was forced off the field due to a harsh tackle by Yuya Okaka, reported by GOAL.

During the Wednesday clash in Japan, Busquets had to exit the game midway through the first half after Okaka's reckless challenge targeted his ankle, leaving the midfielder in evident pain. Despite receiving immediate on-field treatment, Busquets was unable to continue, leading to Yannick Bright stepping in as his replacement. Remarkably, Okaka escaped punishment without even receiving a yellow card for the dangerous high tackle.

#visselkobe v #InterMiamiCF 0-0

17’ Sergio Busquets goes down as Osako steps on his ankle, no more injuries please.#Messi𓃵 pic.twitter.com/L82NjDMqwU — Claudio (@ClaudioFutbol) February 7, 2024

Watch Messi live. Every club, every match, including playoffs. Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass!

While Busquets managed to walk off the pitch, his frustration was palpable as he headed straight down the tunnel. The severity of his injury is now a pressing concern for Inter Miami, especially with the start of the MLS season just weeks away. Tata Martino's side is already grappling with the absence of Lionel Messi, who missed the previous friendly against a Hong Kong XI and was named on the bench for the Vissel Kobe encounter.

The uncertainty surrounding the extent of Sergio Busquets' injury has cast a shadow over Inter Miami, prompting an anxious wait to assess whether he will face a spell on the sidelines. As the team gears up for the MLS season opener scheduled for February 21 against Real Salt Lake at DRV PNK Stadium, the hope is for a swift recovery for Busquets to fortify their midfield strength and navigate the challenges that lie ahead.