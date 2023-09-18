Inter Miami‘s acquisition of Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba is transforming Major League Soccer (MLS), with Pedro hailing their “great choice” to join the club, reported by GOAL. The trio, formerly teammates at Barcelona, reunited in Florida thanks to David Beckham's ambitious recruitment efforts as a co-owner of Inter Miami.

Since their arrival, the team has been in top form, with Messi leading the way with an impressive 11 goals in as many appearances. This success includes Inter Miami's historic Leagues Cup win, a spot in the U.S. Open Cup final, and a chance to secure a spot in the MLS playoffs.

Pedro, who played alongside Messi, Busquets, and Alba at Barcelona, expressed his delight at seeing his friends thriving in the United States. He shared his thoughts with Televisione Spagnola, saying, “They are very happy and are winning basically every game. They made a great choice.”

Despite their impressive performances, Messi and Alba didn't feature in Inter Miami's recent MLS match, which ended in a 5-2 loss to Atlanta United. The team currently faces a seven-point gap in the standings with seven remaining fixtures to secure a playoff spot.

The addition of these world-class players to Inter Miami's roster has not only boosted the team's performance but also elevated the profile of MLS on the global stage. Their presence in the league has generated immense excitement and interest, showcasing the growing appeal and competitiveness of American soccer.

As Inter Miami continues to chase postseason qualification, the star power of Lionel Messi, Busquets, and Alba will be a key factor in their efforts to make a deep playoff run and potentially secure an MLS championship, further solidifying the league's status on the world football map.