Jordi Alba, the seasoned defender who recently embarked on a new journey with Inter Miami in the MLS, has made the decision to retire from international football, reported by goal.com. This move comes as Alba acknowledges the challenges posed by his transition to the American league, including differences in scheduling and extensive travel demands.

The 34-year-old's decision to step back from his international career has been attributed to the unique circumstances that come with playing in the MLS, which differ significantly from the rigors of European football. This realization has led Alba to conclude that he is content to conclude his international endeavors with Spain.

While the retirement marks the end of an era, Alba can look back on his international career with pride. He was a pivotal part of Spain's successes, contributing significantly to their victories in both the 2012 European Championship and the UEFA Nations League earlier this year. With an impressive tally of 93 caps for the national team, Alba also managed to find the back of the net 10 times during his international appearances.

As Alba begins a new chapter of his football journey in the MLS with Inter Miami, the focus remains on his contributions to his new team. As the MLS regular season resumes after the conclusion of the inaugural Leagues Cup, Alba and his teammates are gearing up for their upcoming match against Nashville SC. The anticipation is high, and fans will be eager to see how Alba's wealth of experience enhances Inter Miami's defensive prowess.

While Jordi Alba bids farewell to the international stage, his dedication and accomplishments remain an integral part of his football legacy. As he embraces his new role with Inter Miami, fans will continue to follow his journey and celebrate the impact he makes on the MLS.