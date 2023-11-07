Thiago Almada, a member of Argentina's World Cup-winning squad alongside Lionel Messi, has expressed his ambition to go to Europe from MLS

Thiago Almada, a pivotal member of Argentina's World Cup-winning squad alongside Lionel Messi, has expressed his ambition to pursue his dream in Europe, reported by GOAL. The 22-year-old midfielder, who has made significant contributions to Atlanta United's success in the MLS, is gearing up for a potential move across the Atlantic.

Almada's impressive 2023 campaign in the MLS, featuring 11 goals and 16 assists, has garnered widespread recognition. He was honored with the MLS Young Player of the Year award, further enhancing his reputation as a rising star in the football world. As the domestic season in the United States concludes, Almada is set to explore opportunities in Europe during the January 2024 transfer window.

Speaking to TyC Sports about his aspirations, Almada stated, “I want to finish the season first and then think about the future. In January, I will look at what my options are. It is my dream to play in Europe, and I hope it comes true.” The young playmaker's desire to test his skills on the European stage reflects his determination to reach new heights in his career.

During the summer, Thiago Almada was linked with Dutch powerhouse Ajax, although the transfer did not materialize. However, with his exceptional form and potential, top clubs across Europe are expected to express interest in securing his services. As Almada prepares to embark on the next chapter of his football journey, fans eagerly await updates on his potential move to a European club, anticipating the impact he could make on the continent's football scene. Stay tuned for further developments as Almada's European dream unfolds.