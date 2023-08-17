Quantcast

Ticket prices soar before Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup final

Learn about the surge in ticket prices leading up to Inter Miami's Leagues Cup final against Nashville. Get insights into the factors.

Lionel Messi Inter Miami

When you know that you are watching arguably the greatest player to kick a football, it is likely that the ticket prices of that match will skyrocket to unexpected levels. The same has been the case with Inter Miami. As David Beckham's franchise prepare to tackle Nashville in the Leagues Cup final, the Inter Miami and Lionel Messi fans must pay top dollar to witness the little magician.

According to the reports from GOAL, the ticket prices of the Leagues Cup final between Inter Miami and Nashville have gone as high as $12k. Consequently, the Leagues Cup final is expected to have a higher ticket fee than this year's Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan.

It is expected that Messi's grand occasion will bring not just the Inter Miami fans to the stadium but the entire American fanbase. The US-based soccer fans do not want to miss a chance to see the Argentine World Cup winner win his first trophy in the United States.

According to TicketMaster, the lowest-paid seats were sold at $77.50 in the Champions League final in June. In the Leagues Cup final, the cheapest ticket is available at $484.45. The best seats for Inter Miami's Leagues Cup final are expected to charge an astronomical $12,075. The seasoned ticket member pre-sale ended on August 16 (Wednesday), and the general tickets were eventually made available to the audience. The Geodis Park has a capacity of 30,000, and there is an expectation that it will be a full house for the final's day.

Messi has had a fantastic start to life with Inter Miami, scoring nine goals in six appearances. He would like to get on the scoresheet again and write another chapter to the unmatched legacy he has given this sport.

