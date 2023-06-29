Inter Miami fans are left holding their breaths as there's still no official word on when Lionel Messi will join the club or make his debut. The paperwork for his contract is yet to be completed and Inter Miami has not yet confirmed when his introductory press conference will be or when he will make his debut, according to Tim Reynolds.

Reports are that Inter Miami plans on holding a press conference for Messi on July 16 with his debut for the club set for July 21. Messi's contract with PSG does not run out until June 30, which may be a factor in the delay of his paperwork. It could also have to do with obtaining a work visa to play in the United States.

Both the club and Messi seem confident that things will get done in a manner of time, though if his debut is delayed, Inter Miami fans who bought tickets for the July 21 game will surely be disappointed.

Inter Miami recently hired Tata Martino to be their new head coach, a move that they maybe would not have made if they weren't 100 percent sure Messi was joining the club. Martino was Messi's manager for three years from 2013-2016, one season with Barcelona and two years with the Argentina national team.

Lionel Messi's arrival at Inter Miami will soon be complete, but until it is, fans will be left wondering what the hold-up is after weeks of rumors and confirmation from both the player and the club. Will the legend be ready to make his debut in three weeks' time?