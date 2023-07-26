Lionel Messi enjoyed several celebrations with his Inter Miami teammates amid his 2-goal performance and 4-0 victory, a welcome moment for a squad who hasn't had much to celebrate this year.

For the first time and a long time, it was all smiles for David Beckham's club on Tuesday night. A rare sight for the last place team in the MLS, but soon to be a common reaction as the tables have turned overnight.

The addition of Lionel Messi and his former Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba has transformed Inter Miami from worst to possibly first if they can keep delivering winning results. Bringing some of the best players in the world to a developing MLS league certainly would create a positive impact for any club, but the instant turnaround has been incredible to watch.

Not only is Messi dancing around the field and scoring goals with ease, he is opening up opportunities for his teammates. Robert Taylor was the beneficiary against Atlanta United, scoring a brace of his own, including one off a Messi assist.

Taylor gushed about Messi's instant influence after the match, in an interview with Apple TV.

“He’s the best player in the world. This is what he does,” said Robert Taylor. “It’s a dream come true to play with him.”

Inter Miami's fanbase shares similar sentiments, and are thrilled to have been rescued by arguably the greatest soccer player of all time. Their odds to win the MLS Cup are skyrocketing to top 10 at +2000 on DraftKings Sportsbook, despite the last place record.

There are still 13 regular season games remaining over the next three months, and if they can keep up this recent success, they should have no issue earning the required playoff points.