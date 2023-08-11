Argentine legend Lionel Messi is one of the greatest players who ever played the game. However, when we talk about the Inter Miami man, we usually talk about his attacking prowess, incredible trickery, and goalscoring ability. However, Messi has made headlines this time by being involved in the defensive side of things.

In the pulsating game against FC Dallas, Messi was at the center of attention again. He opened the scoring in the sixth minute before getting an equalizer for Inter Miami five minutes before the end of 90 minutes. Inter Miami went on to win the game 5-3 on penalties.

Messi didn't just come on the scoresheet twice. He also showed his incredible leadership qualities that was vital to Argentina's World Cup triumph last year.

In an FC Dallas set-piece scenario, the Argentine superstar can be observed engaging in conversation with his fellow teammates, organizing the arrangement of the defensive wall. The video illustrates his active involvement in coordinating the defense and directing Josef Martínez to assume a specific position within the wall. Messi's role in arranging Inter Miami's defensive formation generated a buzz across social media platforms.

©️ Leo Messi getting the defence sorted for a set-piece in the last game! My Captain! ☺️pic.twitter.com/OSE45S5Itm — Leo Messi 🔟 Fan Club (@WeAreMessi) August 9, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

One fan said, “Remember when PSG players laid him down behind a wall.”. Another fan wrote, “He is really better in Inter Miami than in PSG.”.

Messi's remarkable performance continues to shine as he nets an impressive tally of seven goals within merely four matches for Inter Miami, setting the stage for a scorching debut in the United States.

The illustrious seven-time Ballon d'Or awardee aims to maintain his inspirational leadership as he makes a comeback on Saturday, leading Inter Miami into a quarter-final clash against Charlotte in the Leagues Cup. Subsequently, the Florida-based team is set to encounter Charlotte once more in an MLS fixture scheduled for August 21st.