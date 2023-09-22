Former USMNT star Julian Green has expressed his willingness to make a move to Major League Soccer (MLS), potentially joining Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, reported by GOAL.

The 28-year-old midfielder, who made his senior international debut at a young age in 2014 and began his career at Bayern Munich, is currently playing in Germany with Greuther Furth. In the 2023-24 season, he has been putting in impressive performances and is in the final year of his contract. As a result, he could become a free agent in 2024.

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match including the playoffs on Apple TV

When asked by ESPN about the possibility of returning home to the United States, Green, who hails from Tampa, Florida, said, “Of course I'm happy here, and I still have one more year here. Maybe there will come more because I am glad to be part of Furth, but I can definitely imagine playing in MLS one day. My dad still lives in Florida, so that's a big reason, of course.”

Green emphasized his preference for a move to a Florida-based MLS club, narrowing down his options to Inter Miami, where he could team up with seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi, and Orlando City. He explained, “If I could, of course I would probably choose [a Florida club] because I'm born there, my dad lives there. But the style of play has to fit, and you have to be happy to live there and be comfortable there. We are also recognizing in Germany how MLS is getting bigger and bigger every year, especially with Messi right now. So of course MLS is always an option for me. But right now I'm focused on Furth and on this season. I want to have a good season, and then we'll see where I am.”

If Julian Green does decide to join MLS in the future, it would be an exciting development for American soccer fans, potentially seeing him playing alongside global superstar Lionel Messi at Inter Miami.