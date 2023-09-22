Thierry Henry, the iconic football figure, has offered guidance to Christian Pulisic, advising him to embrace risk to replicate his impressive USMNT form at AC Milan, reported by GOAL.

Pulisic made a high-profile move from Chelsea to AC Milan this summer, commencing his journey in Serie A. He started brightly, contributing assists in pre-season and scoring two goals in his first two Serie A appearances. However, Pulisic found himself on the bench for Milan's initial Champions League match of the 2023-24 season against Newcastle.

While Pulisic is renowned for his creative abilities, there have been suggestions that he plays it safe too often in club football. To reach his full potential with Milan, Pulisic may need to take more risks and play with greater freedom.

Thierry Henry, a World Cup winner and a former star at clubs like Juventus, Arsenal, Barcelona, and the New York Red Bulls, shared his insights on the CBS Sports show ‘Kickin' It.' Henry stressed the significance of embracing creativity, even if it results in occasional mistakes: “As a creative player, if you don't try to make mistakes, you cannot succeed. I can see on the national team, [Pulisic] feels like, ‘I can make mistakes.' When you play for a big club, you touch the ball once, and it's considered a mistake. The next time you touch it is 15 minutes later. People remember every time you touch the ball that you lost it. With the national team, he plays with that confidence. We were all creative players, so you have to take risks. If you feel like you can't afford to lose the ball, then you might as well not play.”

Pulisic encountered challenges during his Chelsea tenure, struggling to secure a regular spot in the starting lineup. Determined not to replicate that experience in Italy, Christian Pulisic is eager to display his true abilities with AC Milan. Milan is poised to return to Serie A action soon, facing Verona on Saturday. Pulisic aims to take Henry's advice to heart and make a significant impact on Milan's fortunes.