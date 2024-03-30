Inter Miami is at a crucial juncture in its season, with two pivotal matches on the horizon that could significantly influence its trajectory. However, the squad faces the possibility of navigating these challenges without its star player, Lionel Messi. Since sustaining a hamstring injury on 13 March during a Concacaf Champions Cup match against Nashville, Messi's presence on the field has been sorely missed by both his team and fans.
The team is gearing up for a demanding week, with a scheduled match against New York City FC followed by the first leg of the quarter-final against Rayados Monterrey in the Concacaf Champions Cup.
Gerardo ‘Tata' Martino's side is preparing because their captain, Messi, will be absent for both encounters.
Martino's assistant, Javier Morales, confirmed to the media that Messi is “completely ruled out” for the upcoming game against NYCFC and harbors doubts regarding his availability for the Monterrey clash.
Morales expressed optimism about Messi's recovery, emphasizing the efforts being made to ensure his readiness for Wednesday's crucial match.
“Leo is working with the physiotherapists… we are trying to do our best so that he can be with us next Wednesday at home against Monterrey. It's a possibility; we are working towards that,” Morales stated.
Messi's absence extends beyond Inter Miami. The Argentine forward was also unable to join the national team for the Argentina friendlies during the international break, which disappointed fans hoping to see him don the national colors.
Additionally, his injury has led to him missing other critical matches for Inter Miami, including encounters against NY Red Bulls and DC United.
As the team and its supporters await further updates on Messi's condition, the overarching sentiment is hope for his swift recovery and return to the pitch.
Messi's influence on the game is undeniable, and his presence could be pivotal in the forthcoming fixtures, especially against a formidable opponent like Monterrey.
As Inter Miami braces for these decisive matches, the question of Messi's participation looms large, underscoring his significant impact on the team's prospects and the morale of its fanbase.
