Chelsea is continuing its massive makeover this summer transfer window as the English Premier League club is letting another star walk out the door. This time, it is longtime captain Cesar Azpilicueta, who has reportedly agreed to a deal with Serie A giants Inter Milan.

International football insider Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Chelsea wingback Cesar Azpilicueta has agreed to a two-year deal with Inter Milan and that the Blues will terminate his current contract, which runs through the end of next season, to make this happen.

Azpilicueta is 33 years old but still has good football left in him. Last season with Chelsea, the right-back appeared in 32 matches in all competitions, playing 1,828 minutes.

The versatile defender will come into Inter Milan as insurance for right-back Denzel Dumfries, as the rumors that the Dutch defender is heading from Serie A to the Premier League heat up. Dumfries is connected to Manchester United and even Chelsea.

Inter is coming off a Champions League final and is looking to stay strong and build off that and a third-place finish in Italy. However, plenty of English teams coming after their players. In addition to Dumfries, several EPL teams (Liverpool, Newcastle, Manchester United) are trying to pry midfielder Nicolo Barella away from Inter.

As for Chelsea, they are undergoing major offseason renovations. Cesar Azpilicueta is the sixth Blues player to leave London this week, with N’Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy, and Hakim Ziyech all heading to Saudi Arabia, and Kai Havertz moving to Arsenal.