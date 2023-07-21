Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea is on the hunt for a new club after his release from Manchester United this summer. The Spaniard spent 12 years at Old Trafford, winning four Manchester United Player of the Year awards. After his sudden release, he was given an offer from Inter Milan, but he quickly denied it. Initially, there were reports that he may reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudia Arabia, but it appears like he could have a future in Europe.

According to the reports from Daily Record, De Gea wants an after-tax salary of €10m (£8.7m). For now, he has rejected a chance to join Nerazzurri. Consequently, he has refused to overtake from his Manchester United's successor, Andre Onana, at Inter Milan. It is reported that the Italian giants only offered him an annual wage of €5m (£4.3m) net. As de Gea isn't interested in the move, Nerazzurri will now prioritize Bayern Munich's Yann Sommer and Shakhtar Donetsk's Anatoliy Trubin.

De Gea's preference is to return to La Liga. He left Atletico Madrid in 2011 to join Manchester United, where he made over 600 appearances and won two Premier League Golden Gloves. Although Diego Simeone has already put Jan Oblak in the transfer market, it is unlikely that the La Liga giants will pursue him as the replacement.

If de Gea doesn't get suitable from Inter Milan or anybody else, it is likely that the transfer rumors to Saudia Arabia will pick up speed. After all, he was the highest-paid Premier League player at Manchester United and can only get that kind of wage in the Middle East.