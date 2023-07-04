It has been a week since the Olympic Esports Week and we have witnessed the first-ever esports Dance Olympic event close out Day 1 with Ubisoft's Just Dance. The competition was fierce but even so, they were all part of one community that support each other and pushed each other to be the best versions of themselves. During Olympic Esports Week, we ran into several competitors during the Just Dance Olympic event and had a chance to ask them a few questions about the tournament. We had an interview with the Just Dance participants at the Olympic Esports Week 2023 in Singapore.

Just Dance at the Olympic Esports Week

Given the chance that was presented to the team, we had a quick chat with some of the participants of the Just Dance Olympic event: Amandine Morisset (TheFairyDina), Joseph Gabriel Cordero (Aazlano), Antonino Pomilia (Just Nino), Fang Yuesi (Elsie), and Adithiyan Armstrong (Arms73). We asked them a few questions to share their thoughts about the competition that has passed and a message that they would like to share with the Just Dance Community.

The team was able to check up on them, have a quick chat, and asked, “How does it feel to be a part of the Olympic Esports Week?” and these were their response:

TheFairyDina, Just Dance Olympic Esports First Placer, shared “It was extraordinary where in a way it was really extra of the ordinary.” Experiencing the competition during the Olympic Esports week and being able to come up on top was possibly one of the reasons why she shared these short, yet inspiring words.

Elsie shares, “I've made videos of Just Dance and tutorials (and eventually become one of the top players in China) and I won in the last competition in China and I'm here.” Stating that her being in the competition was a mix of being passionate about the game and the community and that working on your craft can get you to places.

Aazlano, Just Dance Olympic Esports Second Placer, shares that “It's been really amazing and it came out of nowhere, really. It's been (very) amazing that we were able to participate in it.” During the competition, Aazlano shared that he wasn't really expecting to get this far but he is definitely amazed with his progress and thanked everyone who has given their support to him.

Just Nino, Just Dance Olympic Esports Third Placer, shared his thoughts on the matter saying, “Just Dance for me is life. (It's like a big) reunion for everybody (in the community). It's all about dancing together and having fun.” The sunny and fun disposition of Just Nino showed on stage in the competition even while there were technical difficulties that were happening, Just Nino continues to be his bubbly self and even in interviews, it shows.

Arms73 shared that “I've been playing Just Dance since 2013 and it's almost like 10 years. It's really a fun game to play and it's the first time for an Olympic Esports series (with Just Dance as the game). Happy to be a finalist.” Despite falling off from the Quarterfinals stage, Arms73 shares that his experience with competitive Just Dance is as fun as it is expected and that people should focus on this aspect of the competition.

The participants also shared their sentiments that it is an esports event and that they encourage everyone to participate, enjoy, and have fun. They acknowledge that there were some technical difficulties during the competition but it never stopped them from having fun in the competition – Which really reflects on what kind of community Ubisoft's Just Dance has created and revolved around. There are things that would still need to be fixed as the competition progresses in the future but it's still worth knowing that these competitors, even as they are going against each other, have each other's backs and would definitely make it to a point that they enjoy and get the most out of playing with each other, together.

Before parting, we asked each of the participants “What message would you share to those that aspire to be on this level of competition?”

Arms73 went first and shared “It's esports so I don't know in the future how it's going to be but just play and have fun!”

Just Nino added, “Keep dancing and don't stop if you lose a step or (is down) in scoring. Just keep dancing!”

Aazlano states, “Just Dance has definitely shown me, from my experience, that if follow your passion and what you really enjoy, it could lead to great things and that you should just really pursue your dreams.”

Elsie kept her words short but sweet and tells the community to “Just start the game and Just Dance!”

Lastly, TheFairyDina closes the interview with “Commit if that's what you really want, to be on the big stage. Dedication will be necessary so if you're pretty passionate about the game, I think it's a plus, because if you don't have fun in the process then what's the point? Continue dancing, commit, and don't forget to have fun.”

Seeing the participants together and being one as a community is truly inspiring. Even though they compete with one another to see who is the best, they still love and support each other, much like a healthy gaming community should be doing. Of course, this interview with the Just Dance Participants at the Olympic Esports Week 2023 in Singapore was an eye-opener as it showed everyone that the community and even Ubisoft really care about their players and participants. We hope to see in the future that there would be more events fostering this level of friendship and healthy competition.

Ubisoft's Just Dance

For those that don't know, Just Dance is a motion-based dance video game that can be enjoyed by multiple players at the same time. With each game that has been released, there have been hundreds of different songs that players can dance to which includes a collection of classing and modern songs paired up with its own unique dance choreographies. During each song, a player is instructed on how to perform the next steps with the coach on the screen and the moves flashed down below. Player scores are based on the accuracy of the moves and additionally, there are gold moves where players must strike a post or complete the hardest move in the dance in order to earn bonus points and beat their competition in scoring.

Players are given different ranks based on how well they do in the game and depending on the game and system that it is played on, the game can be played with either motion controllers, camera devices, or even by downloading an app on a smart device.

Ubisoft's Just Dance started back in November 2009 and has released multiple versions of the game on different consoles throughout the years. In older versions of the game, you could only play with up to four players in total but with the development of new consoles, it has been possible to enjoy the game and “unleash your inner dancer” by playing with up to 6 people in the game!

