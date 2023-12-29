A guide to Stage 2 of the Into The Frame event in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Version 4.3 brings with it the titular Roses and Muskets major event. Other than a story, the event also brings with it four smaller events. One of these events is the Into The Frame non-combat event. If you're having a hard time with this event, then don't worry. Here is our guide for Stage 2 of the Into The Frame event in Genshin Impact.

Into The Frame Stage 2 Event Guide

For starters, let's talk about the basics of the event. Upon interacting with the stage beacon, the player is presented with the scene they have to “film” and “direct”. This contains the character/s that will appear in the film, and what they are expected to do.

The player is then presented with a storyboard with a number of Frames. They must then select the Kamera position that matches the requirements of each Frame in the film's storyboard. The more it fits the requirements of the Frame, the more points they get. Additionally, some Frames require a Narration, which the player must also choose.

The aim of the player is to get a perfect score, which will reward them with all of the rewards in each Stage.

Stage 2 Rewards

Lukewarm Reception (1 Star) 30 Primogems 50 Theater Tickets 80 Film For Fun 3 Hero's Wit

Beyond Expectations (2 Stars) 30 Theater Tickets 50 Film For Fun 4 Sanctifying Unction

Divine Handiwork (3 Stars) 20 Theater Tickets 30 Film For Fun 6 Mystic Enhancement Ore



Stage 2 – Waiting Under the Sweltering Sun Description

Under the sweltering sun, the protagonist (played by Navia) is waiting to meet with her friend (played by Paimon). The latter cannot endure the merciless sun and appears listless and downcast before the protagonist's eyes. The protagonist takes out the umbrella and sunglasses she prepared, indicating to her friend to take shelter from the sun together.

Stage 2 Frames

Frame 1 Highlight the oppressively sunny weather Kamera Position A view of the sun (+20) A view of Navia sitting on the rails (+10) A view of the water flowing by the roadside (+0)

Frame 2 Film how the actress (played by Navia) waiting and show the actress's (played by Navia) expression Kamera Position A close-up view of Navia with both of her clearly eyes visible (+20) A medium shot of Navia (+10) A wide shot that shows a small Navia and her surroundings (+0)

Frame 3 Film the scene of the two actresses meeting Kamera Position A shot with both Navia and Paimon visible (+20) A shot of Paimon (+10) A close-up shot of Navia (+0)

Frame 4 Show the expression of the actress (played by Paimon) as she withers in the sun Kamera Position A close-up shot of Paimon's face (+20) Close side-view shot of Paimon (+10) Full body-shot of Paimon (+0) Narration It's way too sunny here. (+10) Where should we go? (+0) I want to eat Hotel Debord's Macarons so badly! (+0)

Frame 5 Film the actress (played by Navia) as she holds the umbrella and sunglasses Kamera Position Shot of Navia from the front (+20) Shot of Navia from the side (+10) Shot of Navia from behind (+0) Narration Don't worry. I've already prepared! Come stand under my umbrella. (+10) Come on, let's go to the cafe. (+0) Yeah, I'm just about to wilt in this heat. (+0)



For the Kamera Positions, make sure to select the ones that give 20 points. For the Narration, choose the ones that give 10 points. Should the player fail to get a perfect score, they can try and try again until they get the perfect score. The game will show the player how many points each Kamera Position and Narration is worth.

That's all for our guide on Stage 2 of the Into The Frame event in Genshin Impact. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.