A guide to Stage 4 of the Into The Frame event in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Version 4.3 brings with it the titular Roses and Muskets major event. Other than a story, the event also brings with it four smaller events. One of these events is the Into The Frame non-combat event. If you're having a hard time with this event, then don't worry. Here is our guide for Stage 4 of the Into The Frame event in Genshin Impact.

Into The Frame Stage 4 Event Guide

For starters, let's talk about the basics of the event. Upon interacting with the stage beacon, the player is presented with the scene they have to “film” and “direct”. This contains the character/s that will appear in the film, and what they are expected to do.

The player is then presented with a storyboard with a number of Frames. They must then select the Kamera position that matches the requirements of each Frame in the film's storyboard. The more it fits the requirements of the Frame, the more points they get. Additionally, some Frames require a Narration, which the player must also choose.

The aim of the player is to get a perfect score, which will reward them with all of the rewards in each Stage.

Stage 4 Rewards

Lukewarm Reception (1 Star) 30 Primogems 50 Theater Tickets 80 Film For Fun 3 Hero's Wit

Beyond Expectations (2 Stars) 30 Theater Tickets 50 Film For Fun 4 Sanctifying Unction

Divine Handiwork (3 Stars) 20 Theater Tickets 30 Film For Fun 6 Mystic Enhancement Ore



Stage 4 – A Film in Moments Description

At the corner of a lane in the Court of Fontaine, an actress (played by Charlotte) has set up a Kamera and is adjusting it to find the perfect angle to capture photos that show off the gorgeous scenery of the city at a glance. After mentally comparing a few different angles, she makes her decision.

Stage 4 Frames

Frame 1 Present the environment and characters who will perform Kamera Position Wide shot of Charlotte and the environment (+20) Close-up shot of Charlotte (+20) Close-up shot of the bench (+0)

Frame 2 Highlight the actress's (played by Charlotte) demeanor as she ponders Kamera Position Close-up shot of Charlotte's face (+20) Wide shot of Charlotte and the environment from the front (+10) Shot of Charlotte from behind (+0) Narration If the shot is taken from this angle… (+10) Should I buy a better lens when I get paid…? (+0) I think there was a typo in the report I handed to the editor… (+0)

Frame 3 Film the actress (played by Charlotte) as she ponders something while looking at the already set-up Kamera Kamera Position Close-up shot of Charlotte from behind (+20) Shot of Charlotte's Kamera at her waist (+10) Shot of the Kamera (+0)

Frame 4 Show how the actress (played by Charlotte) ponders her pictures' contents while capturing the scenery of the Court of Fontaine in the frame Kamera Position Wide shot of Charlotte from behind (+20) Close-up shot of Charlotte (+10) Close-up shot of the flowers (+0)

Frame 5 Film the actress's (played by Charlotte) demeanor as she changes in mood Kamera Position Shot of Charlotte's face from the front (+20) Shot of Charlotte and the Kamera from the side (+10) Shot of Charlotte from above (+0) Narration Yes, we should be able to capture the entirety of the Court of Fontaine at its best. (+10) It's a trick of the senses, it must be a trick, that's all! (+0) Just gotta bear it until the paycheck clears… (+0)



For the Kamera Positions, make sure to select the ones that give 20 points. For the Narration, choose the ones that give 10 points. Should the player fail to get a perfect score, they can try and try again until they get the perfect score. The game will show the player how many points each Kamera Position and Narration is worth.

That's all for our guide on Stage 4 of the Into The Frame event in Genshin Impact. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.